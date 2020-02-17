How Kyle Edmund was forced to wait 16 months for his second ATP title | Tennis news





There is an opportunity for Kyle Edmund to leave his mark in 2020

%MINIFYHTML85f26223b072f1fc0f0aed3c6de5952f11% %MINIFYHTML85f26223b072f1fc0f0aed3c6de5952f12%

Kyle Edmund's wait for his second ATP Tour title in his career was recorded at 16 months on Sunday while leaving Andreas Seppi aside to win the New York Open.

The recent rebirth of Briton No. 3 continued after a disappointing year since the crown of the European Open in Antwerp was awarded with the victory over Frenchman Gael Monfils, who won three titles at that time, including two within seven days in February.

Four of the five players that Edmund faced in New York were ranked out of the 80 best in the world, but that won't dampen what feels like a timely and much needed spark for the Yorkshireman. Based on his exhausting year, this was a match he could easily have lost as another frustrating hiccup.

Having struggled to harness the momentum of 2018, Edmund's task is now developing his transatlantic feats in a sustained way for the rest of the season.

Making his mark in 2018

Edmund went down to Marin Cilic in the semifinals of the Australian Open

Edmund's rise made him the sixth British man to reach the semifinal of a Grand Slam in the Open Era, as he earned a place in the last four of the 2018 Australian Open, where he was finally defeated in sets followed by Marin Cilic

His route there included a victory in the first round over seventh place Kevin Anderson in five sets, after which he then defeated the New York Open Seppi rival to reserve his place in the quarters, where he beat Grigor Dimitrov.

The reward would be a rise to fame among fans, a rise to number 26 in the world and, finally, a rise to British number 1 ahead of Andy Murray.

The Briton reached the semifinals of the Australian Open only two years ago.

Edmund deserved even more attention by beating Novak Djokovic on his way to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, and was planted towards the French Open thanks to his place in the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Those who had not taken note of Edmund certainly did so during the turf season when he beat Murray at Eastbourne International. He subsequently addressed Wimbledon as British number 1 and Djokovic needed to derail him on the Serbian road to the title.

A mixed tour of the United States preceded success as part of the Team of Europe in the Laver Cup and the victory in Antwerp over Monfils that had come from a set down.

In his decisive year, Edmund reached the world number 14 in his career, in addition to appearing in his first ATP Tour final in Marrakech, losing to Pablo Andujar and obtaining his inaugural title.

Monfils successfully defends the crown of the Rotterdam Open Gael Monfils won his second title in seven days by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Rotterdam Open.

Fights 2019

Coach Fredrik Rosengren instructs Edmund

Hopes to illuminate the tour with his right-wing hit met a disturbingly slow start of the year when Edmund lost to Yasutaka Uchiyama in the round of 16 at Brisbane International, after having said goodbye in the round of 16, before suffering a first of the year before Tomas Berdych in straight sets at the Australian Open.

It was announced in February 2019 that long-term coach Fredrik Rosengren was retiring to spend more time with his family, a move that would apparently impact Edmund during the year.

After beating Andrey Rublen in the Oracle Challenger Series final at Indian Wells, Edmund lost to Roger Federer and John Isner in the round of 16 at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, respectively.

It is sad to announce that Fidde is retiring from the tour. You have been an integral part of the team for the past year and a half and together we have reached the top 15, a Grand Slam semifinal and won a title in Antwerp in October. I will be eternally grateful, enjoy retirement! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/JraSyaEmzN – Kyle Edmund (@ kyle8edmund) February 20, 2019

A loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Marrakech triggered a five-game winless streak until he broke the race with a victory over Jeremy Chardy at the French Open, only to lose to Pablo Cuevas in the next round after retiring due to a knee injury .

Upon his return to British soil, Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated him in the Queen's Club, before reaching the semifinals after victories over Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie.

After a start of the second round at Wimbledon at the hands of Fernando Verdasco, he then endured a losing streak of eight games that ran from August to October and included a first round exit at the US Open. The same period had also seen Edmund separate from the only coach Mark Hilton.

Edmund defeated Andreas Seppi in the New York Open final

In November, it was confirmed that Franco Davin would become the new Edmund coach for the 2020 season, with his last student, added to players like Dimitrov and Juan Martin Del Potro, leaving Feliciano López aside in the semifinals of the Cup Davis only a few days later. .

That was the final 2019 exit for Edmund, who started the year with a first-round loss to Filip Krajinovic at the Qatar Open and a quarter-final loss to John Isner at the Auckland Open.

An attempt to continue his success in 2018 at the Australian Open was not planned once again, as Edmund was knocked out by Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

However, he will expect five consecutive victories, for the first time since Indian Wells Challenger in 2019, on the road to the glory of New York can serve as a catalyst for an improved year.

For the likes of Edmund, Evans and Norrie, it's not about keeping the fort in the middle of the battle over Murray's injuries, but an opportunity to stamp his own mark on British tennis.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.