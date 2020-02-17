How Colum McCann shaped the loss in a book

"I'm a bit of a magpie," said Colum McCann, shyly gesturing around his office at Hunter College.
He has taught creative writing there for 13 years, and at that time he has designated his space with many memories: old family photographs, a self-portrait that his daughter drew in neon crayon, a framed poster of what he said was among his friend Frank. McCourt's last words for him. ("So, Frank, what are you going to confess? !!" McCann asked. "Pride arose from virtue. But not from virginity!") But the memory I was looking for during an interview earlier this month, he can't believe he's lost, it's a napkin.
McCann remembers what he said: "Take advantage of the power of your pain." He was given by two parents whose lives radically altered theirs, and who became the central characters of his latest novel, "Apeirogon," which will be released next week from Random House.
The book is a fictional account of men, an Israeli, a Palestinian, whose daughters were murdered near Jerusalem 10 years apart. Rami Elhanan, who is an Israeli, lost his teenager Smadar to a suicide bombing that occurred while he was shopping with friends in 1997. Abir, Bassam Aramin's 10-year-old daughter, who is Palestinian, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier in 2007. An apeirogon is a form with an infinite but countable number of sides, and over the course of the 1,001 chapters of the book – a nod to "One Thousand and One Nights,quot; – McCann delves into both Men lives, sometimes writing in their voices.
Aramin and Elhanan met in 2005 through Fighters for peace, an organization that aims to end the occupation of Palestine, and have become close friends. They are now involved in the Parent Circle – Families Forum, an organization for Israelis and Palestinians who have lost family members in the conflict.
McCann met the men in 2015, when he first visited the region with his nonprofit narrative, Narrative 4. He had been interested in the history of Israel and Palestine since he spoke with George Mitchell, the former United States senator who He helped negotiate peace negotiations in Ireland and the Middle East, and that appeared in the 2013 novel by Transanatlant, which spanned the entire century and the McCann continent.
"If something dilates my nostrils, it is the sensation of some kind of difficulty," McCann said. "I knew I completely ignored what was happening there, and I thought I'd like to try to explore."
He ended up spending a week in the region. "I was proud to be able to deal with everything. I've seen Northern Ireland, I've done this before," said McCann, who grew up in Dublin during the problems. He heard Elhanan and Aramin speak in Beit Jala, a Palestinian town, and sobbed as they told their stories.
Lisa Consiglio, co-founder of Narrative 4 who has known McCann for years, was also there. Listening to them, he said, was a "shock to our system that was already very surprised." I had never seen McCann so visibly moved. "Unconsciously, I think I knew he had a book at that time," he said.
McCann left knowing that he wanted to write about the conflict. He returned several times in the next four years to conduct research and interviews for "Apeirogon."
The book has generated interest prior to publication: Steven Spielberg's company, Amblin Partners, He bought the rights to the film and an Arabic version of the novel is being prepared.
"Apeirogon," like other McCann books, intertwines real people with imagined conversations, scenes and other details of their lives. The winning novel of the McCann National Book Award, "Let the Great World Spin, "for example, uses artist Philippe Petit as a starting point, while another of his novels," Dancer, "imagines the life of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev.
But for McCann, the moral bets of "Apeirogon,quot; felt higher. "Nureyev can take care of himself, and the memory of Nureyev can take care of himself," said the writer. "With Rami and Bassam, it's much closer to the edge, closer to the bone. If you're wrong … they can't necessarily recover in the same way as a public figure really. Oh, I was terrified."
At a time when the publishing industry is dealing with what stories are told and by whom, it is a surprising choice. "We are in this territory of the real is the imagined and the imagined is real," McCann said about this project. "I think people wouldn't have trusted him so much if it wasn't real."
The stories of Elhanan and Aramin are well documented; His pain has entered public consciousness. They have been the subject of films and have traveled the world talking about their loss and their conviction that "we cannot build a state on the ruins of our children," as Aramin said in an interview. Both have found salvation at work, one way, Elhanan said, also in an interview, of "giving meaning to my life and meaning to my loss."
Neither of them doubted when McCann approached them about his idea. They trusted him as an artist, they said, recognizing that the book, even as a work of fiction, would amplify his message.
"At our first meeting, Colum was crying like a little boy," said Elhanan, 70. "His ability to show emotions shows that he is a very good man with a heart; it is the basis of all the basics, the ability to show emotions and show compassion."
McCann's background also helped, said Aramin, 56, because many Palestinians often feel a sense of solidarity with the Irish. "We have the same conflict story."
"Apeirogon,quot; can be an unbearable read. McCann dedicates sections to the "fungus effect," or how the heads of suicide bombers are almost always separated from their torsos, and the damage caused by rubber bullets. Readers are in the ambulance with Aramin and his seriously injured daughter, waiting two hours and 18 minutes for traffic to clear and reach another hospital. When Elhanan remembers the sound of the rollers in the morgue, readers can also imagine it.
McCann's fiction of such heartbreaking stories is likely to generate questions among readers, particularly in a story that unfolds in a loaded political conflict where virtually all the facts are in debate. (An example: Israeli authorities initially suggested that Aramin's daughter was killed by Palestinians throwing stones; an Israeli judge then ruled in a civil court that an Israeli soldier shot her dead).
"It's very difficult to talk about your pain or read about your pain," Aramin said. Both he and Elhanan have been reading it slowly.
However, none of the parents asked McCann to change anything.
"I said from the beginning:" It's your book, not mine, "said Elhanan. "It's exact, it's emotional, but I don't think it's my story."
He knows it can provoke criticism, he added, “but the worst has already happened. I have nothing to fear. "
Follow the New York Times books at Facebook, Twitter Y Instagram, enroll in our newsletter or our literary calendar. And listen to us in the Book Review Podcast.
%MINIFYHTMLb604a27119b84b9a4217ade39fd823c813%%MINIFYHTMLb604a27119b84b9a4217ade39fd823c814%