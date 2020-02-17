How Colum McCann shaped the loss in a book

At a time when the publishing industry is dealing with what stories are told and by whom, it is a surprising choice. "We are in this territory of the real is the imagined and the imagined is real," McCann said about this project. "I think people wouldn't have trusted him so much if it wasn't real."

The stories of Elhanan and Aramin are well documented; His pain has entered public consciousness. They have been the subject of films and have traveled the world talking about their loss and their conviction that "we cannot build a state on the ruins of our children," as Aramin said in an interview. Both have found salvation at work, one way, Elhanan said, also in an interview, of "giving meaning to my life and meaning to my loss."

Neither of them doubted when McCann approached them about his idea. They trusted him as an artist, they said, recognizing that the book, even as a work of fiction, would amplify his message.

"At our first meeting, Colum was crying like a little boy," said Elhanan, 70. "His ability to show emotions shows that he is a very good man with a heart; it is the basis of all the basics, the ability to show emotions and show compassion."