House Democrats press again for paid family leave for all Minnesota workers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lawmakers are talking about a plan to give paid family leave to all Minnesota workers. House Democrats passed a similar measure last year, but did not get anywhere in the Senate controlled by Republicans.

The same result may be seen this year, but there are some key differences.

Democrats have pointed out that President Donald Trump has repeatedly mentioned paid family leave as a priority, and federal workers under his administration have obtained paid leave.

Democrats ask if it's good enough for Trump, why isn't it good enough for Minnesota Republicans?

The other big difference is that the entire legislature is ready for elections.

The proposal would be paid with a 0.6% payroll tax that would be divided between employers and employees. That would create a $ 1.35 billion state fund that would allow the state to administer the paid license fund.

It would cover a wide range of medical problems.

“It would cover people who are bringing a new baby to their family, by birth or adoption. It would also cover other health problems that people face: they have a diagnosis of cancer, people have a slip and fall on the ice here in Minnesota, which are very real problems for people, "Democratic representative Laurie Halverson, also of the Committee Chamber of Commerce President said.

Republicans backed strongly last year and they are already this year as well.

“Well, the way they present it, is a no from us. We believe that it is not a "one size fits all,quot;, which is what they seem to be trying to do. At the federal level it is much easier to do so, "said Republican Senator Paul Gazelka.

The House Democrats insist that this is an idea of ​​who the time has come. If employers already offer paid family vacations, they may choose not to participate in their part of the payroll tax under this Democratic proposal.