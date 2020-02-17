Henderson has full faith in Epatante | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML78eb43947bc8d1eff099ea0a11a933db11% %MINIFYHTML78eb43947bc8d1eff099ea0a11a933db12%





Epatante is clear about the last one in Kempton

Nicky Henderson believes that Epatante can prove that his defeat at the Cheltenham Festival last year was exceptional by demonstrating that she is more than a flat track specialist at Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The six-year-old girl owned by JP McManus, one of the five possible runners in the Grade One award for Seven Barrows, saw that her unbeaten jump record ended when she suffered a surprise loss as a favorite in the Dawn Run novices obstacle Mares at the meeting 12 months ago.

Since that change, Epatante has taken his career to new heights, with impressive victories at Gerry Feilden in Newbury and the last time at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton on boxing day.

Henderson said: "Last year there were four or five that didn't show up (to Cheltenham) as they should have done and I would have said with all of them that they were probably flu shots. I think he fell in the same place.

"You are right to say that this time last year was one of our best opportunities and it was very disappointing."

"I read in some places that you can only go on a flat track, just because you didn't run very well in Cheltenham the only time you were there, I don't think that's the track."

"Of course, if it doesn't work again, I will have to agree with those who have concluded that she is only good with Kempton, but at the moment I don't care."

Henderson hopes that a minor wind procedure combined with a change in tactics can help revive the fate of Pentland Hills, which has suffered consecutive Grade Two losses this season at Cheltenham and Haydock.

He said: "We have cauterized your palate from Haydock. It is almost certain that it will make no difference, but it is an effort to make sure everything is in place."

"He wants to disconnect a little more and I think we will drop him a little more than we have. The problem is that he is such a good jumper that he takes you there all the time."

"Both times he has come there and it seemed that he had come to win his career. I don't think he did anything wrong. They have been races on bad ground both times."

Henderson has not lost hope of seeing his fellow Grade 1 winner, Rifle Raffles, recover from his disappointing effort behind Epatante at Kempton at Christmas.

He said: "It was very disappointing in Kempton and that's why I would have liked to run again. I don't mind going down the gallop route at the racecourse."

"When he ran in Adonis this time last year, I didn't like it very much, then we brought him back to Punchestown and I didn't even think he was working well. I could still do it again."

The ground conditions will determine if the fifth champion last year, the fifth Verdana Blue, lines up in the race for the second consecutive year.

Henderson said: "Verdana Blue, as you know, the terrain is crucial for her. If it were very heavy there, you would have to think seriously again.

"He is in very good shape. He has had a quiet season because it has not been his ground."

Call Me Lord will try to recover from a surprise defeat at Sandown and achieve two victories of the same amount of visits to Cheltenham, having claimed second-degree honors there at the International in December.

Henderson said: "I thought I was a little flat there in Sandown the other day, I must admit it.

"He won the International and goes around Cheltenham. He has shown one thing, he can go to the left, so he will join."