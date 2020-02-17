He escaped from an infected ship, but the flight home was not a refuge

TOKYO – The basic rules were clear. A day before 328 Americans were taken off a contaminated cruise ship in Japan, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo told passengers that no one infected with the coronavirus would be allowed to board charter flights to the United States.

But as the evacuees began entering reconfigured cargo planes on Monday morning to leave for military bases in California or Texas, some noticed a shopping area in one of them that was separated from the rest of the cabin.

%MINIFYHTML359e1165bc459d60ff308cb94b4c73dd11% %MINIFYHTML359e1165bc459d60ff308cb94b4c73dd12%

Then the reality hit: after 12 days trapped on the cruise as more and more people tested positive for the virus, they would now share a plane with those carrying the same pathogen from which they were desperate to escape.

"I didn't know until we were on the air," said Carol Montgomery, 67, a retired administrative assistant from San Clemente, California. "I saw an area of ​​plastic sheets and adhesive tape."