He escaped from an infected ship, but the flight home was not a refuge

TOKYO – The basic rules were clear. A day before 328 Americans were taken off a contaminated cruise ship in Japan, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo told passengers that no one infected with the coronavirus would be allowed to board charter flights to the United States.
But as the evacuees began entering reconfigured cargo planes on Monday morning to leave for military bases in California or Texas, some noticed a shopping area in one of them that was separated from the rest of the cabin.
Then the reality hit: after 12 days trapped on the cruise as more and more people tested positive for the virus, they would now share a plane with those carrying the same pathogen from which they were desperate to escape.
"I didn't know until we were on the air," said Carol Montgomery, 67, a retired administrative assistant from San Clemente, California. "I saw an area of plastic sheets and adhesive tape."
While the planes were in the air, the State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services said in a joint statement that the results of 14 passengers who had been evaluated two or three days earlier were positive just as they boarded the buses to the airport . After consultations with health experts, the US government. UU. He decided to allow infected evacuees, who still had no symptoms, to board the flights.
The change was the last chaotic turn in a two-week quarantine of the ship that has become an epidemiological nightmare.
While Americans were flying home and countries such as Australia, Canada and South Korea were preparing to evacuate their own citizens, the Japanese Ministry of Health announced Monday that 99 more cases had been confirmed on the cruise, bringing the total to to 454.
Among them was the third Japanese public health official to contract the virus while serving passengers and crew members aboard the ship, Princess Diamond.
The steady rise in infections raised questions about how Japanese authorities would handle passenger unloading in two days when the quarantine period is supposed to end. Health officials have already raised the possibility that the quarantine will be extended to some passengers.
"The quarantine on the ship ended up being an unprecedented failure," said Eiji Kusumi, a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases at Navitas Clinic in Tokyo. "We should learn from this lesson that a quarantine on a ship is impossible, and we should not repeat this in the future."
The United States authorities had strongly encouraged American passengers to accept the offer of an outbound flight. Removing them from the ship took several hours while they were being checked, checked their passports and loaded onto buses that took them from Yokohama port to Haneda airport in Tokyo.
The State Department said that infected passengers "were transferred in the fastest and safest way to a specialized containment area on the evacuation plane to isolate them according to standard protocols."
U.S. passengers were taken to Travis Air Force Base in California or to the San Antonio Joint Base in Texas, and will remain in quarantine for an additional 14 days.
When one of the planes landed in California, a line of army officers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security welcomed passengers with placards that said "Welcome home."
After being driven through an isolation tent, they were assigned to apartments at the base. "They have flown in specialists across the country," said Sarah Arana, 52, a medical social worker from Paso Robles, California. "It's a phenomenal amount of resources. I'm a little impressed."
Epidemiologists said US officials had made a difficult decision to allow infected passengers aboard charter flights.
"The degree of difficulty in making someone sick at home is much greater than repatriating people who would otherwise be healthy and possibly incubate," said Dr. Allen Cheng, an infectious disease specialist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. .
Dr. Cheng added: "You do not want to expose anyone on the plane who had not been exposed before on the ship."
Australia plans to take approximately 200 passengers from the Diamond Princess on Wednesday. Dr. Cheng said that Australia had decided that "anyone who is ill or becomes ill in the next 48 hours will remain in Japan and remain in the hospital."
With Australia and other countries preparing to help transport their citizens out of the boat, the captain told the more than 2,000 people who were still on board that Japanese health authorities could take coronavirus samples by the end of Monday and begin Let the guests leave the ship. Wednesday.
"This landing will be a continuous process,quot; until February 22, the captain said in an announcement on board.
The captain said the cruise line was "closely coordinating with your embassies to understand the arrangements for you once you have left the quarantine at the Diamond Princess and how we can provide you with the best support."
In an information session on Monday, Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Community Health Organization, said Japan had made the right decision to quarantine the ship based on the information available when the ship arrived in Yokohama on February 3 . Once, the international community was trying to contain the virus, "Mr. Omi said.
According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, at least 55 Americans on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. Many of them remain in hospitals around Japan.
John Haering, 63, a retired Union Pacific Railroad operations manager who lives in Tooele, Utah, was taken to a hospital in Chiba prefecture last week with a fever and tested positive for the virus. He said he felt stranded while lying in an isolation room.
His wife, Melanie, left on one of the charter flights. "I am happy for her to have left here and that she is going to attract attention in the United States," said Mr. Haering, who retired in November and was a third of a six-month trip. the world. "But at the same time I am sad. You feel the loss of someone leaving.
Mr. Haering, who said he no longer had symptoms or fever, but that a CT scan showed signs of pneumonia, said he was not sure how much longer he would have to stay.
"They took a swab again today, and tomorrow they will test me again," he said. "I asked the doctor if the swab shows that I am negative, and he simply shook his head and said," I don't know. "There are many things they don't know."
Haering said he had not heard from anyone at Princess Cruises, the company that operates Diamond Princess, since he arrived at the hospital. Until Sunday, I had not heard from anyone at the United States Embassy in Tokyo.
He received a call and a follow-up email urging him to contact the cruise company for more information on how he will return home.
"It's very scary," he said. "It feels like a little abandonment."
The spread of the virus on the ship was illustrated by an extended family.
Tung Pi Lee, 79, a retired doctor, stayed in a Tokyo hospital with a coronavirus infection while his wife, Angela, flew to California on one of the charter flights. Several of his brothers and their spouses were among the 14 infected passengers who flew home. Two were taken to Nebraska, and another was in California for treatment.
"I'm glad my uncles and aunts are in the United States and are treated here," said JoAnn LaRoche Lee, one of Mr. Lee's daughters. "If they had stayed in Japan, I wonder what would have happened to them."
Trying to coordinate his father's attention in Tokyo with his brothers in the United States, he said, "it feels like an endless nightmare."
Hisako Ueno, Eimi Yamamitsu and Makiko Inoue contributed reports.