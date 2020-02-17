Haseen Dillruba of Taapsee Pannu will also star in Harshvardhan Rane

There will be three to tango when handsome Harshvardhan Rane has joined the cast of Taapsee Pannu and Haseen Dillruba of Vikrant Massey. The cast and crew have been filming for the next thriller in Haridwar for the past few days.

After starring in several southern films, Harshvardhan Rane made his Bollywood debut at Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. And now the actor is busy giving life to his character in Haseen Dillruba along with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is an exciting murder mystery and is written by Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon.

Speaking about the movie, Harshvardhan said: "It is definitely one of the most extravagant movies I've found. It's the first time I work with Taapsee, who is so natural and charming in every shot and Vikrant, who has the most innocent eyes." "

Speaking of his castmates, Harshvardhan added: "Tapsee has just won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) and Vikrant also won the Best Actor (Critics) a couple of years ago. It's a pleasure to see you act, I remember once on the set of Haseen Dillruba I felt: "What am I doing with these powerful artists?" But then Vinil sir made everything work like a charm. I want to thank him and Anand L Rai sir for choosing me, but honestly I just hope that some of the talent of Tapsee and Vikrant is contagious with me. "

In the movie, Harshvardhan plays an adventurous guy, who is entangled in a bloody love story. When talking about his character in the movie, Harshvardhan said: "It is an exciting coincidence that I play a beam in the movie, which is one of my favorite adventure sports. I even go to Rishikesh every year to do the same."

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and is scheduled to premiere on September 18. We are eager to see this trio in action!