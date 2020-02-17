Harry's departure from real life has brought Charles and William together, says real commentator

The departure of Prince Harry from real life has brought his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, according to a real commentator.

Speaking to OK! Ingrid Seward magazine, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said the link between Charles, 71, and William, 37, has only been strengthened since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ceased to be members of the royalty.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced on January 8 that they would move away from their royal duties to divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, hoping to forge a new independent role for them.

Then, this month, the royal family suffered another blow when Queen Peter Phillips' grandson announced that he would be separated from his wife Autumn after 12 years of marriage.

Since then, the Cambridges were photographed putting a united front during a rare joint visit with Prince Charles and Camilla in Leicestershire, which Ingrid believes is proof that they are closer than ever.

"They've had something to talk about," he said, alluding to his real-life conversations without Harry.

"Charles has incredibly supported William in recent weeks because he has so much to do," said the royal observer.

He added that Harry's withdrawal from real life would also motivate Prince Charles to focus his attention on his firstborn.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said Prince Charles is making a great effort to adapt William to his busy schedule.

Disappointment! Prince William let an adult escape after a failed attempt, but Prince Charles couldn't help laughing, showing his funny bond

Family affair: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a joyful moment with Charles and Camilla in the center

"Charles tends to pack his diary, but now he is making a real effort to write in time for William," he said, adding that he would also try to devote more time to his grandchildren George, six, Charlotte, four and Prince. Louis, one.

During the visit last Tuesday, Charles and William shared a classic moment of & # 39; father and son & # 39; on the basketball court, with the future king mocking his heir who had tried unsuccessfully to throw some hoops, before celebrating raising his hands when William finally scored on the sixth attempt.

This playful interaction, which was recorded on camera, highlighted the fact that William and Charles shared the same sense of humor, according to Seward.

The fabulous four! Charles, Camilla, William and Kate met to visit the new Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center (DMRC), Loughborough, on their first official exit as a quartet since 2011. Pictured, royalty in the center last week

The visit to Leicester also saw Kate Middleton relaxed laughing with her father-in-law and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Seward told OK! that the Queen herself trusted the & # 39; fortress & # 39; of William and Kate's marriage after a & # 39; hard & # 39; 2019, which saw the forced withdrawal of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the withdrawal of royal duties and now the amazing divorce announcement of Peter Phillips last week.

The Queen, who still struggles with the idea of ​​divorce, Seward said, probably would have asked Peter and Autumn to give their union another chance, before setting their hopes on William and Kate.

"If she didn't have them, I think she could say to herself:" My God, after more than 70 years on the throne, she hasn't come to anything, "said Seward.

The queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, separated after 12 years of marriage, Buckingham Palace confirmed today. In the picture, Peter and Autumn leave the Chapel of St. George, after their wedding in May 2008

Peter, 42, and Autumn, 41, informed their families of their "friendly,quot; decision to divorce "last year,quot; after deciding that it was "the best course of action for their two children and their ongoing friendship,quot; .

It is believed that the couple, who has not been seen publicly together since September, has been separated for several months.

The statement, issued by a spokesman on behalf of the couple, revealed that the former couple will remain in Gloucestershire with their co-parents daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

The statement issued by Gerard Franklin, his official spokesman, says: & # 39; After informing SM the Queen and the members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed separately.

& # 39; They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and their continued friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came after many months of discussions and, although sad, it is friendly.

& # 39; The couple's first priority will continue to be the continued well-being and education of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Island.

& # 39; Both families were naturally sad about the announcement, but they fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to be parents of their parents.

& # 39; Both Peter and Autumn have stayed in Gloucestershire to raise their two children where they have settled for several years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes & # 39; & # 39 ;.