Harry Maguire red card? If the Manchester United defender had been expelled | Soccer news

Harry Maguire scored second place for Manchester United in his 2-0 victory at Chelsea, but should he have been on the field at that time?

Maguire was released from a possible red card offense by a VAR review after he seemed to kick Michy Batshuayi on the sideline after being hit by Chelsea striker.

Harry Maguire collides with Mich Batshuayi

Both Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane said Maguire, who would later score his first goal in the US league to seal his victory at Stamford Bridge, was "lucky,quot; to remain in the field, while Frank Lampard said the VAR review He made the "wrong decision."

So, was VAR right to let Maguire stay, or should he have walked? Give us your opinion below.

& # 39; He's a very lucky boy & # 39;

Keane said Monday Night Football Maguire's personality had worked in his favor with VAR official Chris Kavanagh, who gave him a break after reviewing the images of the incident.

"He is very lucky, a very lucky child," he said. "Maguire, maybe because he is his personality, he seems like a quiet boy, he definitely throws him out. I think they look at him and ask him if he is an unpleasant player."

"His personality helped him in the situation. He seems like a pretty decent guy and said it was an accident. It's a pretty decent excuse, but still, he's a lucky guy."

Carragher fully agreed and suggested the reaction, or lack of, of Lampard and his team of coaches could have contributed to Maguire avoiding a layoff.

"It doesn't look good," he said. "The fact that the Chelsea bank gets up, Frank Lampard and Jody Morris, may know him a bit, since they are all English, they don't show as much as they would normally."

"That fraction of a second, your foot comes out, he may not even be able to explain it himself, but I think he is very, very lucky."

"Listen, it's a red card. It's very lucky. We observe the Son of Heung-min one part time and it's practically the same, so he's very lucky."

"The referee can't see it, but it's going to VAR, when you're talking about referees, VAR, it's inconsistency that will frustrate people."

Maguire: it was not intentional

3:22 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire insists there was no intention behind his confrontation with Michy Batshuayi, who escaped a red card after a VAR review Manchester United captain Harry Maguire insists there was no intention behind his confrontation with Michy Batshuayi, who escaped a red card after a VAR review

Maguire spoke with Sky Sports after his goal performance and defended the incident with Batshuayi, saying he had been trying to prevent the Chelsea man from falling on him by stretching his leg "instinctively."

He said: "I can see why (the Batshuayi incident looked bad), I know I caught it but I thought it would fall on me. My natural reaction was to straighten my leg, obviously I have studs in my boots and it probably looks worse than it was on television, but it was just my natural reaction.

"It was not a kick, there was no intention, and if it fell to sustain it. I knew I caught it, I knew it at the time, but I thought it was the right decision. It was definitely (worrying) during the review, but I never wanted to hurt or kick it ".

Managers disagree about dismissal

Perhaps, as expected, both managers had different opinions about how the VAR decision should have been, with Frank Lampard not impressed with Kavanagh's decision.

5:25 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard felt that Harry Maguire's challenge over Michy Batshuayi should have been punished with a red card Chelsea boss Frank Lampard felt that Harry Maguire's challenge over Michy Batshuayi should have been punished with a red card

"It bothers me that people mention when it's not affecting the game, but whether or not they would do it, Harry Maguire should have been kicked out. I think that's pretty clear," he said. "I guess we all have opinions. It should have been seen (on the monitor).

"Harry Maguire is an intelligent, international boy from England, he raises his hand, he did nothing, that is the time to look at him correctly and make his decision. It was a wrong decision. I do not understand the monitor, I think it has been seen once this season. For things like that, you have to keep it in mind. "

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke in defense of his player, echoing Maguire's point that he was trying to avoid injuries instead of hurting Batshuayi.

4:12 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Chelsea and reacts to agent Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Chelsea and reacts to agent Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba

He said: "With Harry when he was arrested, I don't think it's a red card. I think he's just protecting himself with the boy over him."