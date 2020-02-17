Harry Gregg, the hero of the 1958 Manchester United tragedy

%MINIFYHTML5fe0df0928c52e6cf3fd54f81ea5a57f11% %MINIFYHTML5fe0df0928c52e6cf3fd54f81ea5a57f12%

Editor's Note: Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper who was hailed as a hero of the Munich air disaster in 1958, had died at the age of 87. In this 2013 piece that marks the anniversary of the plane crash in which 23 people died, Alan Fisher, of Al Jazeera, recounts the moment he met Gregg and his extraordinary story.

Establishing an interview with Harry Gregg was very simple.

A quick call to the hotel I had in Portstewart, on the Antrim coast, in Northern Ireland, and an agreement that we would meet at the Belfast ferry terminal the next morning.

I remember that it was cold and gray and Harry was tall, strong and athletic and ready to talk about an event that happened a long time ago but is worth retelling.

We met when I was 65 years old.

His handshake was firm and strong, his great goalkeeper's hand almost twice as much as mine.

Harry was part of a Manchester United team, led by his Scottish manager, Matt Busby, whose potential was terrifying.

But all that changed when the team returned from a European Cup draw in Belgrade in 1958.

Refueling stop

The plane stopped to refuel in Munich. He tried to take off twice, but the pilot retired at the last moment.

With the heavy snow, most of the passengers thought that a night in Munich was coming, but the pilot decided to give it another chance and everyone returned to the plane.

Harry Gregg was worried.

It was the silence.

A plane full of young and safe men, never short, no jokes or jokes, were so quiet.

Harry remembers turning to talk to Roger Byrne and remembers seeing the fear on his face.

Harry looked out the window.

"I remember seeing a tree and a house pass by and suddenly everything went black and sparks began to fly."

When things began to move around the cabin, Harry was hit in the head.

"I thought they had cut off the top of my head."

The plane turned on its side, scraping and grinding along the runway.

And then it stopped.

& # 39; There was no crying & # 39;

Harry remembers "there was no crying. There was silence and blackness, and for a second I thought he was dead. And this strange idea went through my mind that I had had a great life and could not speak German."

While Harry remembers the events on the asphalt, he looks beyond me as if he were watching a repetition and describing it moment by moment.

There was a flash of daylight and a whistle and Harry realized he was still alive.

I knew I had to leave.

He crawled over some bodies and found a hole in the fuselage.

He went out and saw others running through the snow for safety.

What happened next is the mark of the man who is Harry Gregg, which makes him truly heroic.

He heard a child cry.

He shouted for help: "Come back, you bastards, there's a child alive."

Burning plane

Maybe they didn't listen to Gregg, or they didn't care, but Harry turned to admit "he was terrified of what he would find."

He returned to a plane on fire, through the darkness, until he found the baby.

He carried it out. On the runway he handed it to the radio operator of the plane.

If Harry had left at that time, he would have been a hero.

But he looked for the mother again.

While he worked among the remains, she suddenly appeared.

This was no time for subtleties.

Harry placed her in front of him, led her to the hole where she first escaped, and placing her two huge feet on her back, pushed her into the snow.

Harry made his way.

He walked to the other side of the plane where the flames were bigger and saw the massive damage.

& # 39; They were dead & # 39;

Two of the club's most famous players, Bobby Charlton and Denis Violet, lay half and half off the plane.

"I thought they were dead."

He grabbed both of them by the waist of his pants, dragged them through the snow and the remains to a safe place.

And then he came back again, still looking for his teammate and old school friend, Jackie Blanchflower.

He found the manager, Matt Busby, conscious but holding his chest and crying for the pain in his legs and supported him.

And then he found his friend, crying, with the body of his teammate Roger Byrne lying on him dead.

He stopped the blood flowing from a wound on Jackie's arm by tying his tie around.

Suddenly, there was a series of explosions in the middle of the burning plane, which blew up a doctor who came to help clean his feet.

When Harry turned around, he saw the two men he had dragged to a safe place, Denis Violet and Bobby Charlton, standing looking at the fire.

"I was so relieved. I thought they were dead."

The voice is deep

Harry's voice is deep and rich, but as he recounts the minutes after the disaster, there is no drama or emotion.

He doesn't consider himself brave or a hero: "I was terrified and when I thought rescuers had everything under control, I got on my knees and cried and thanked God that some of us were alive."

He believes that anyone would act the same way, but many did not.

Twenty-three people died, including eight players.

Manchester United recently made a testimony for Harry Gregg.

He made a lot of money.

He gave most to charities and special causes.

I don't think anyone is surprised that this is something Harry Gregg would do.