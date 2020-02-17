Harry Gregg: former Manchester United goalkeeper dies at 87 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc9f3b0c2ccd4d92e62bfc3f6c499808e11% %MINIFYHTMLc9f3b0c2ccd4d92e62bfc3f6c499808e12%

Gregg was a survivor of the Munich air disaster and was often known as the 'Hero of Munich' after helping to remove survivors from the burning remains





Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg died at the age of 87.

Gregg was part of & # 39; Busby Babes & # 39; from United and is known as the & # 39; Hero of Munich & # 39; for rescuing the survivors of the Munich air disaster, which killed eight of his teammates in 1958.

He had joined United from Doncaster in 1957 for £ 23,000, which at that time was a world record rate for a goalkeeper, and ended up making 247 appearances for the club.

He also won 25 games with Northern Ireland, playing in the 1958 World Cup, where he was named goalkeeper of the tournament.

"With great sadness we report the death of the legend of Manchester United and Northern Ireland Harry Gregg, OBE," said a message on the Facebook page of the Harry Gregg Foundation.

"Harry died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by his beloved family.

"The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry during his last weeks. To all who have called, visited or sent good wishes, we thank the love and respect that has been shown to Harry and to the family

"The details of his funeral will be issued in the next few days.

"We ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this difficult time.

"It will never be forgotten!"