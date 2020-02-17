Hannah Brown may have found a reason to be single

Valentine's day may be over, but Hannah brown He still expects Cupid attacks.
During the long holiday weekend, the first Dancing with the stars The contestant turned to Instagram Stories to share a personal update about her search for love through dating applications. As a result, it is not as easy as you think.
"Guys, I don't know if they know this, but I was the Bachelorette party and I can't go up to Raya. I've been waiting for months, "he shared." I finished. Christian Mingle here I come. "
Hannah added while laughing: "I may not be allowed to see Christian Mingle at this time, but Jesus still loves me." Hahaha
As Bachelor Nation fans know, Hannah didn't have the best of luck with her last two boys on the show. She quickly broke things with her winner Jed Wyatt and a second chance with the runner-up Tyler cameron He proved unsuccessful.
But despite the disappointments, Hannah still has more than hopes for love.
While appearing on iHeartRadio & # 39; s Rubbing with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast, the reality star was asked if he would return to ABC for another season like High school. While his answer was not a no, it certainly was not a yes.
"I don't know if I would do it right now. I'm trying to focus on what I have now and that is building a house and working on other opportunities. I may not have found love, but I found myself." she shared during Scrub live in the Roxy theater. "I have more confidence in what I can do and working to achieve it, I obtained a strange platform to have a career in a way that I never thought I would have and be able to have a community that is so great, that supports me. My The people of the Hannah team B are the best. They support me and I love it. "
She added: "I don't need a man. I want a man and I think it's fine."
And despite all the ups and downs of trying to find love on television, Hannah still has romance in mind. After all, good things happen when you least expect it.
"I'm still sitting in a cafeteria waiting for someone to happen," he joked in the podcast. "I think being the Bachelorette party It is a way of finding love. However, I don't think it's my only option, so I'm still hopeful about coffee with the hope that someone will appear, but I think it came up very well. "
