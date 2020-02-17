Hannah Brown may have found a reason to be single

Valentine's day may be over, but Hannah brown He still expects Cupid attacks.

During the long holiday weekend, the first Dancing with the stars The contestant turned to Instagram Stories to share a personal update about her search for love through dating applications. As a result, it is not as easy as you think.

"Guys, I don't know if they know this, but I was the Bachelorette party and I can't go up to Raya. I've been waiting for months, "he shared." I finished. Christian Mingle here I come. "

Hannah added while laughing: "I may not be allowed to see Christian Mingle at this time, but Jesus still loves me." Hahaha

As Bachelor Nation fans know, Hannah didn't have the best of luck with her last two boys on the show. She quickly broke things with her winner Jed Wyatt and a second chance with the runner-up Tyler cameron He proved unsuccessful.