Nicolas Pepe starred in Arsenal against Newcastle

Graeme Souness sees similarities between Nicholas Pepe and Thierry Henry in the sense that, like Henry, Pepe has taken the time to start running in Arsenal.

The Gunners raised their hopes for European qualification with a 4-0 defeat by Newcastle on Super Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team came to life after the break thanks to a brilliant header by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from a Pepe crossing and the fourth goal of the Pepe League season in three minutes. Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette added brightness to the scoreboard, but it was Pepe's performance that made Souness purr.

After taking the time to adapt to the Premier League, Pepe has begun to show Arteta why Arsenal lost 72 million pounds to him in the summer of Lille.

"I think there is a real, real player there," Souness said.

"You think of your best player, Thierry (Henry), he came here and didn't have a great first season, he took a while, and I see Pepe being a star here, excellent feet, electric and even a baby."

Ozil also looked somewhere near his best while his rejuvenation under Arteta continued.

Between Lucas Torreira's header that started the movement for Ozil's goal and the final that ended, there were 35 uninterrupted passes, the most for any goal of any Premier League team throughout the season.

That goal ended a 10-month sterile career and culminated in a striking performance.

"There are very few players playing anywhere that have their kind of ability," Souness said.

Mesut Ozil shined in Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Newcastle

"He is exceptional and, at his age now, he should be at the top of his game, scoring and creating regularly and working hard for his team. He is a very special talent, but how do you concentrate where he is hitting? Every time comes out and crosses the white line? That's the challenge for the new manager. "

However, Souness wants to see more of German.

He added: "He keeps the ball but the same old accusation, does he burst? No. Does he make the yards hard? No, he doesn't always do it.

"A goal in 10 months, not yet, if he had a different attitude where he could get angry at himself if things are not going well. He seems to accept that things are not going well."

"If he could get mad at himself (still) he would be at Real Madrid. Arsene Wenger was easy with him, Emery was hard on him, now it's a new manager's turn. He is no longer a child, it is a man who knows what it has to do to succeed. "