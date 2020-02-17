Government cabinet reorganization: Nigel Huddleston MP appointed new sports minister | News News

%MINIFYHTML4cb827fed451f46d3d5052296e2c3f2411% %MINIFYHTML4cb827fed451f46d3d5052296e2c3f2412%

"I am lucky to supervise sectors that both me and many people across the country are passionate about," says MP





Nigel Huddleston has taken over from Nigel Adams as the new UK sports minister (Image from nigelhuddleston.com)

Nigel Huddleston has been confirmed as the new sports minister after the recent reorganization of the government.

Huddleston, the conservative deputy of Mid Worcestershire, became the deputy secretary of the Parliamentary State for Sports, Tourism and Heritage, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) announced Monday afternoon.

As part of his role, he will have the responsibility of the Government side for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as for gambling and lotteries, at a time when the regulation of the gaming industry and its relationship With the sport is under scrutiny.

Former sports minister Nigel Adams was appointed Minister of State for the Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs as part of the reorganization of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Huddleston wrote on his official website on Saturday: "I am delighted to have been appointed Minister in the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) in the recent reorganization of the government. My official title will be Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.

"DCMS oversees sectors of the economy such as tourism, technology, creative industries, the media, heritage and sports, which together hold millions of jobs in the United Kingdom and oversees activities and activities that really improve life of people,quot;.

"Some of you know that I have been involved in issues related to DCMS since I was first elected in 2015 and also in my work before entering Parliament, so I have had a long-term interest in this vital government department ".

"I am very happy that the Prime Minister has offered me this opportunity and I look forward to working with the new Secretary of State Oliver Dowden and the entire DCMS team."