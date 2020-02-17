Give me Dash sues ex-wife Rachel Roy for clothing line fraud

%MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b11% %MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b12%

# Roommates, Dame Dash's legal problems continue to increase, and this time they involve his ex-wife, Rachel Roy. As you know, Rachel is a very successful fashion designer, but Dame is now suing her for fraudulent practices because she says she didn't receive her share of the company's profits.

@TMZ_TV reports, Dame Dash is throwing some serious accusations at his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, stating that he has been hiding profits from his fashion line (which he sells in Bloomingdales and other retailers), and says the money belongs to him. As a result, he is suing her for fraud because she believes Rachel abandoned the agreement that was made to cut it financially.

%MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b13% %MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b14%

According to reports, according to court documents, Dame alleges that Rachel conspired with several other companies involved in keeping Rachel Roy Brands afloat to hide the money owed. He also said that Rachel and the other companies "manipulated, diverted, embezzled, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds."

%MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b15% %MINIFYHTMLed2929dc7333f6267f94fe583b24175b16%

There are even more accusations from Dame, as he also says that Rachel filed fraudulent accounting, withheld payments and underestimated her share of Rachel Roy Brands. Since Dame was an original member of Rachel's company in 2008, when they were still married, she says she is entitled to the brand's royalties.

In 2014, Dame states that he was promised a royalty payment of $ 175,000 that he never received; He said the same thing happened the following year with a withheld payment of $ 200,000. He says he and Rachel had a verbal agreement that said he would buy back his interest in Rachel Roy Brands for $ 1 million, but it never happened.

As of now, he doesn't have a specific amount for which he is suing because he says he needs to open his books and calculate everything.

Roommates, what do you think about this?