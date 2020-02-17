George Ford warns England not to focus on Johnny Sexton's threat to Ireland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe42d4b0c9fdcbb3e3c96d745f19a485c11% %MINIFYHTMLe42d4b0c9fdcbb3e3c96d745f19a485c12%

Ford also talks about England captain Owen Farrell who will face an Irish team trained by his father, Andy





Irish captain Johnny Sexton has scored 23 points in the Six Nations of 2020

English midfielder George Ford says stopping the opposite number Johnny Sexton will not be enough to beat Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations game at Twickenham.

It will be the first time England plays in Twickenham since its World Cup campaign in Japan and Ford says the team "can't wait to lead our local audience."

England opened the Six Nations with two games away from home, a defeat against France and a victory in Scotland, while Ireland, which so far has a record 100 percent, has not yet traveled.

Johnny Sexton tackles George Ford in a confrontation between the Six Nations in 2015

Irish captain Sexton has already shown his danger in victories against Scotland and Wales, scoring 23 points, but Ford does not want England to lose sight of "threats across the field."

"I think they have other strengths besides Johnny," Ford said. Sky Sports News.

"They are very good in the air, in the kicking game and on the ground too, in terms of the breakdown game. They also stay in the game, they are quite difficult in terms of that."

"They have threats across the field, obviously he is a key part, but there are a couple of other areas that we must also deal with."

Ford added: "Sexton is a big part of what they are doing and how they play and I imagine that from a leadership role, being the captain, it is an integral part of what they do.

"I think the most impressive thing with Conor Murray at nine is the way they handle the game and the feeling of the game they both have."

George Ford trains while England prepares for Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland

"They make good decisions at the right time and try to keep their team in the lead. It's interesting to observe and learn from other guys like that."

"Our job as a team is to make sure we can impose our game, hopefully, and generate some pressure on ourselves."

Ford trusts Captain Owen Farrell that he will be able to put family loyalties aside on Sunday, when he faces an Irish team trained by his father, Andy.

"Both are competitive boys, professional boys," he said.

Andy and Owen Farrell will be in rival teams this Sunday

"Owen will do everything possible to make sure England gets the result and I'm sure Andy will do the same for Ireland."

"They are a very well trained team, Ireland, and we have great respect for them. They have started this tournament really well."

"When we prepare, I am sure that Owen, as captain of this team, will do everything possible to make sure we win."