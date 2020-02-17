Gasoline prices fall in northern New England, increase across the country

%MINIFYHTML65576b641c5f75715ebdff08f4fb388d11% %MINIFYHTML65576b641c5f75715ebdff08f4fb388d12%

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Gas prices are rising across the country, but not in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows that Maine gas prices fell half a cent per gallon last week to an average of $ 2.41.

The average price in New Hampshire is $ 2.38 per gallon, a penny lower than last week.

In Vermont, prices fell slightly to $ 2.54 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline increased to $ 2.43 per gallon in the last week. That's 12 cents less per gallon than a month ago, but almost 12 cents more per gallon than a year ago.