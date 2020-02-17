Galahad Quest ready for the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news





Nick williams

Galahad Quest has an inclination in the obstacle for disabled youth Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Coach Nick Williams has not entered the castrated at the JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday of the Festival, despite having won a Grade Two test for the Gloucestershire track race on January 25.

Instead, Williams is considering the obstacle of youth disability, a Grade Three competition that spans more than three and a half miles.

"I'll get into it in the Boodles, what used to be Fred Winter," Williams said.

"But it is not guaranteed to run. It depends on many things, the terrain, the well-being of the horse and who else is running."

If Cheltenham's career does not materialize, Williams intends to skip the April Aintree encounter and find suitable careers elsewhere.

"I don't have any particular plan for Aintree if it doesn't run in Cheltenham, there are some youth obstacle courses in Newbury and Ascot that are more likely than running in Aintree."

His form received a recent boost when Buzz of Nicky Henderson, who prevailed by only one neck when the two horses crossed into Taunton in January, triumphed again in his next race at Doncaster.

Another former rival, Dan Skelton & # 39; s Allmankind, is a big fan of the JCB Triumph Hurdle after defeating the four-year-old boy in Warwick in November and subsequently winning two high-class youth competitions.

However, Williams is not tempted to change tactics, despite recent endorsements.

"It's decent, although I don't think Cheltenham's career has been strong," he said of his position.

"In fact, I think it was below average for that particular career."

Since the great spring festivals are not a definitive element on the Galahad Quest agenda, your coach finally intends to pass you through the biggest obstacles.

"He is definitely a hunter," he said.

"He is a great horse, so he will definitely run on fences next season."