Futures & # 39; Disses & # 39; Steve Harvey in new song and his daughter Lori Harvey Co-signature !!

The future rapper is going viral today, and also his girlfriend Lori Harvey. Lori is the daughter of the legendary funny Steve Harvey.

Future released a new song over the weekend, where he mentioned Steve Harvey, 61, in a way that many call "disrespectful."

Future claims that Lori Harvey calls him "dad,quot; because the rapper "has a lot of money like Steve's."

Wow:

Steve Harvey has been unusually silent about Lori's relationship with Future. But now, the talk show has no other option, but to address the issue. Especially since his name was mentioned.

It is believed that Future has 9 children, from 8 mothers of babies. The rapper's eldest son, Jakobi Wilburn, was recently arrested and charged with gang crimes that could lead him to jail for life.

Lori and Future have been together now for the past 6 months. And both are quite serious. There are rumors on social networks, that Future can ask Lori to marry him soon.