France confirms first death in Europe due to coronavirus

LONDON [Reuters] – A Chinese tourist died in France from the coronavirus, the French health minister said on Saturday, becoming the first fatal victim of the outbreak in Europe and outside Asia.
The French health minister, Agnès Buzyn, said the tourist, who was 80 years old and was from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak, died Friday at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris after weeks of hospitalization . His daughter, who also has the virus, is receiving treatment and is expected to be discharged soon, Buzyn said.
The man and his daughter were among the 12 confirmed cases in France. Of those cases, seven remain hospitalized and four have been discharged, according to health authorities.
The death of man occurs when officials in Europe face preparation for the spread of the disease in the continent, where there have been 44 cases, according to data from the World Health Organization.
By Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide It had increased to more than 66,000, with at least 1,523 deaths, almost all in mainland China. Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines have registered only one death.
Although the effects of the outbreak so far have been minimal in Europe, with confirmed cases in Germany, France and Great Britain, the outbreak began to have a decelerating effect on European economies.
The death in France was announced days after the World Health Organization warned that the spread of the virus could accelerate outside of China.
Germany reported two more cases just a few days ago, raising the total there to at least 16. And the British health authorities declared that the new coronavirus was "an imminent threat,quot;, although all but one of the nine patients who tested positive were given high.
A British businessman who is believed to have been the initial source of at least five cases in Britain and five more in France said Tuesday that he had contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore last month. Later he traveled to a villa in Les Contamines-Montjoie, where he came into contact with five Britons who later tested positive for the virus. Then he returned to Britain.
The businessman, Steve Walsh, said he had fully recovered.
Mrs. Buzyn, the French health minister, did not identify the patient who died on Friday, but said she had arrived in France on January 16 and had been hospitalized since January 25.
"His condition had worsened rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days," Buzyn said in a televised statement.
Buzyn announced on Saturday that the twelfth confirmed case in France was a British citizen who had also stayed in the chalet.
The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the new coronavirus could represent a "very serious threat,quot; to the world and should be seen as the "public enemy number 1," he said.
"The detection of a small number of cases may indicate a more widespread transmission in other countries,quot; Dr. Tedros wrote on Twitter a few days ago. "In short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg."
