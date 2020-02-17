France confirms first death in Europe due to coronavirus

LONDON [Reuters] – A Chinese tourist died in France from the coronavirus, the French health minister said on Saturday, becoming the first fatal victim of the outbreak in Europe and outside Asia.

The French health minister, Agnès Buzyn, said the tourist, who was 80 years old and was from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak, died Friday at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris after weeks of hospitalization . His daughter, who also has the virus, is receiving treatment and is expected to be discharged soon, Buzyn said.

The man and his daughter were among the 12 confirmed cases in France. Of those cases, seven remain hospitalized and four have been discharged, according to health authorities.

The death of man occurs when officials in Europe face preparation for the spread of the disease in the continent, where there have been 44 cases, according to data from the World Health Organization.