Fort Worth-based dock 1 imports bankruptcy files when closing 450 stores – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. said Monday it declared bankruptcy amid the closing of 450 stores.

The Fort Worth-based company, which was founded in 1962, has been struggling with more competition from budget-friendly online retailers like Wayfair.

%MINIFYHTMLf8f7292be8976797321921b2aee9f90813% %MINIFYHTMLf8f7292be8976797321921b2aee9f90814%

Pier 1 said he will look for a sale, with a deadline of March 23 to submit offers. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the US Bankruptcy Court. UU. For the Eastern District of Virginia.

%MINIFYHTMLf8f7292be8976797321921b2aee9f90815% %MINIFYHTMLf8f7292be8976797321921b2aee9f90816%

Meanwhile, Pier 1 said the lenders have committed approximately $ 256 million in debtor financing in possession so that they can continue their operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

"Today’s actions are intended to give Pier 1 additional time and financial flexibility, as we now work to unlock additional value for our shareholders through the sale of the company," said the president and chief financial officer of Pier 1, Robert Riesbeck, in a statement. Riesbeck, an executive with previous corporate changes, joined Pier 1 last summer.

Pier 1 sales fell 13% to $ 358 million in its last quarter, which ended on November 30. He reported a net loss of $ 59 million for the quarter while struggling to attract customers to his stores. Pier 1 has been trying to tidy up its stores, improve online sales and attract younger customers.

Last month, Pier 1 announced that it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers. The company did not say how many workers would be affected.

Stores in Denton, Burleson, Arlington (Six Flags Road) and Lewisville confirmed to Up News Info 11 News that they would close at the end of March.

Pier 1 shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. They closed at $ 3.58 per share on Friday.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).