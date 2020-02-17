Former Ranger Darvish says the Astros should be stripped of the 2017 World Series title – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESA, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish said the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.

Darvish was hit by the Astros and lost two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the championship.

Major League Baseball has penalized the Astros for stealing signals illegally that year. The former Texas Ranger also said that the Astros should be more "apologetic,quot; in light of their cheat scam.

Darvish, 33, was 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts for the Cubs last year.

