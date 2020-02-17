Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies at 87

Harry Gregg was happy to be remembered for many things: footballer, goalkeeper, Manchester United player, Northern Ireland international and base champion among them, but he always felt uncomfortable with the title of "hero."

The fact that it deserved the description does not admit arguments, by any definition of the word. His actions during the Munich air disaster, returning twice to the burning fuselage to drag his teammates and strangers to a safe place, were the epitome of bravery and selflessness.

If Gregg, 25, had not been on BEA flight 609 on February 6, 1958, or had not survived the unfortunate takeoff, the figure of 23 dead would have been even higher.

It was Gregg who sought and gave birth to a 20-month-old baby, Gregg who returned for his pregnant mother and Gregg, seriously injured, and who removed Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet from the remains of their belts, not knowing if they were dead or do not. live.

Gregg's courage, who died at the age of 87, has been formally acclaimed in Germany and Serbia, home of the rescued Lukic family, not to mention in Old Trafford, at his home in Ulster and in thousands of conversations with him. man himself.

It has been recreated in movies and told through documentaries, broadcast from generation to generation in the narration of one of the darkest days of football.

But he never embraced or amplified his own value, and wrote in his autobiography Harry & # 39; s Game: "Munich established my identity, of that there is no doubt. (But) the notoriety has had a price, because Munich has cast a shadow on my life that I found difficult to dissipate. "

The tragedy was revisited three years later, when his first wife, Mavis, died of cancer, and once again when daughter Karen was claimed for the disease in 2009.

Gregg had been a devout Protestant, visiting churches on Sundays wherever soccer took him, including Catholic services if that was all he could find, and even consulted a minister when the question of representing Northern Ireland arose. .

His faith finally gave way, but he bore the burdens of his life stoically, and although a stroke in 2013 ended his favorite jogs off the beach, he remained active in the community through his homonymous charitable foundation.

He was also left undoubtedly about how revered his name remained during his last years, a fact that left him blatantly proud. When Windsor Park in Northern Ireland officially reopened after the development in 2016, fans offered him a warm ovation in the field, as well as boxing champion Carl Frampton and golfer Rory McIlroy, who treated him as the true star in the living room .

Gregg, who received an OBE in the 2019 New Year honors, leaves five children, including four with second wife Carolyn, and an impeccable legacy.

Gregg was born in Tobermore, South Derry, on October 25, 1932, the eldest of six children.

As a teenager, he combined a carpentry apprenticeship with seasons in the Linfield and Coleraine reserve team, a club so local that he lived within a decent goal kick of the Showgrounds stadium.

Football beat woodcraft with ease and at age 18 Doncaster had captured him, where he enjoyed five good years before becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when United and Matt Busby disbursed £ 23,000.

He spent nine years with the Red Devils and, although he never won a medal with the club, due to an injury that excluded him from the 1963 FA Cup final and restricted his appearances in two title winning campaigns, an unforgettable career was forged . Not many people can say that a young George Best cleaned their boots.

Gregg is still a touchstone for United goalkeepers, a dominant leader among the posts and a venerable shot cap. In total, he played 247 times for United, including, incredibly, a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Of those who had been on duty in Belgrade before the fatal accident, only Gregg and Bill Foulkes wore the shirt in that emotional arrangement less than two weeks later.

He eventually left Old Trafford for the shortest stoke in Stoke and followed a disappointing administrative career, with spells in charge of Shrewsbury, Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle.

The fact that his career at United ended without a testimony was an anomaly of the circumstances, it was finally corrected in 2012 when Sir Alex Ferguson proudly brought a full force squad to Windsor Park to face an Irish League XI.

In his program notes, the Scotsman labeled Gregg as "beyond the legendary,quot; and "the most reluctant hero." That word again.

The terminology may have decreased, but it was also won at the football level, never more than for Northern Ireland football fans at the 1958 World Cup.

In other times, Gregg could have been expected to take the summer to reflect and recover after the trauma of the previous months. Instead, he lined up in the first World Cup in his country and then was named the best goalkeeper in the competition.

His stellar performance against West Germany, in particular, was a remarkable sign that opposition striker Uwe Seeler compared Gregg with a "panther jumps."

It is Seeler's description that Gregg would have recognized more easily: athlete, competitor, opponent. For the rest of the world he was that, but more, an incredible incarnation of the human spirit in adversity. A hero.