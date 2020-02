VOORHEES, N.J. (Up News Info) – Some young Flyers fans had the opportunity to skate with their heroes on Monday. More than 20 members of the Special Hockey Team Flyers Youth hit the ice with orange and black in the Skate Flyers Zone.

The youth team gives children with developmental disabilities the opportunity to play the game.

They also enjoyed a pizza party after the skate.