Floyd Mayweather: "I never slept with your wife!"

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather sat down for an interview where he recalled his 2014 fight with rapper T.I. – and Mayweather confirms that the fight was for T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris.

According to Mayweather, T.I. He approached him after seeing a picture of him with Tiny on social media:

"Basically I said: & # 39; Listen. I'm letting you know that I don't have … your wife and I don't have anything … if you believe that & # 39;".

He continued: "I've been meeting Tiny before T.I.," Mayweather shared. "I never slept with her, I never kissed her, I never touched her in any inappropriate way. Her friend Shekinah wanted to go to the fight [from May 4], she brought Tiny with her … After that, I guess she put a Instagram photo of her in the fight, so I guess he [IT] felt somehow. "

Tiny also referred to the fight in 2018 during an episode of Kandi Coated Nights, where he explained that T.I. scared any other potential date:

"That was really wonderful for me because everyone said: I'm not talking to her. This man threw himself on the heavyweight champion," he explained. "No! Tell him to stay away!" But I really didn't cheat. I had no sex He flirted with me. I think it was good. Everyone needs some attention, especially if she is not getting it. I'm going to look for it somewhere else. "