Fighting against the coronavirus, China signals the delay of its main meeting

China's leader, Xi Jinping, is struggling to contain the virus, implementing Mao-style social control measures in large areas of the country. But the government, concerned that a sudden economic downturn may undermine its control over power, is also working to redirect vital industries and reopen factories.
The annual congress meeting dominated by the party is a precious political tradition in which the party proudly displays its model of government. It takes place in the imposing Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where Mr. Xi and other leaders, together with almost 3,000 delegates, present their agenda, issue the annual budget and pass important laws.
The likely postponement of this year's meeting suggests that the coronavirus crisis is far from over. Even in 2003, when China was fighting the SARS epidemic, congress continued as usual.
"It's a pretty extreme move," said Jane Duckett, director of the Scottish Research Center of China at the University of Glasgow. "They certainly seem to be very, very worried."
The committee that oversees the congress said it would vote next Monday on whether to delay the meeting. Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted a spokesman for the committee saying that "to ensure that the focus is completely on preventing and controlling the epidemic, it is considered necessary to properly postpone the congress."
However, Ms. Duckett said it would be difficult for Mr. Xi to regain confidence. "When you are in charge of everything and when things go wrong, you are responsible," he said.
On Monday, the government tried to reassure the public that it was making progress to contain the outbreak. The authorities reported that the daily count of new cases of coronavirus was 2,048, a minimum of three weeks. Above all, the virus has made more than 70,000 people sick in China and several hundred in other countries.
Public health experts said the fall of new infections was probably the result of the government's decision to impose travel restrictions in many cities, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
"The measures taken have been extraordinary and we are seeing the effects," said Raina MacIntyre, a senior biosecurity researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
But experts warn that the epidemic is probably more serious than Chinese officials have described, noting that the government has a history of underreporting cases, either inadvertently, intentionally or both.
China has been cautious in allowing international experts to help in the crisis. He has ignored offers of help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, for example. And he did not allow an external team of experts affiliated with the World Health Organization to visit him until this week.
The W.H.O. The group began field inspections on Monday, according to China's state media.
But in a sign of Beijing's efforts to control information about the epidemic, experts will not visit Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located and where the vast majority of deaths have occurred. They will be allowed to travel only to Beijing and the provinces of Sichuan and Guangdong, according to reports from the Chinese media.
Chinese officials are working to persuade the public that the government is taking quick action. Much of the country remains locked, with hundreds of millions of people facing hard limits to go outdoors.
On Monday, the legislature also said it would consider new measures to regulate wildlife trade and consumption, which has been identified as A likely source of the outbreak.
The details of the proposed changes are still unclear, but the goal is to end "the pernicious habit of eating wildlife," according to a statement released by the Standing Committee of Congress on Monday. Mr. Xi has also requested that trade be limited.
Although the exact origin of the coronavirus is still being investigated, health officials and scientists say it spread from a wholesale market in Wuhan where vendors sold live wild animals from crowded stacks stacked in closed places with meats and vegetables.
The challenge for Mr. Xi and party leaders is to show the public that they are responding to anger and that they are working effectively to contain the virus and prevent future outbreaks, analysts said.
"It is recognized that the central government and senior management should be seen doing something more proactive than simply blaming the governments of Hubei and Wuhan," said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. "They want to show that the party is in charge, that people have had to be accountable and now the central government is taking over."
