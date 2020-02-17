Fighting against the coronavirus, China signals the delay of its main meeting

The committee that oversees the congress said it would vote next Monday on whether to delay the meeting. Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, quoted a spokesman for the committee saying that "to ensure that the focus is completely on preventing and controlling the epidemic, it is considered necessary to properly postpone the congress."

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



However, Ms. Duckett said it would be difficult for Mr. Xi to regain confidence. "When you are in charge of everything and when things go wrong, you are responsible," he said.

On Monday, the government tried to reassure the public that it was making progress to contain the outbreak. The authorities reported that the daily count of new cases of coronavirus was 2,048, a minimum of three weeks. Above all, the virus has made more than 70,000 people sick in China and several hundred in other countries.

Public health experts said the fall of new infections was probably the result of the government's decision to impose travel restrictions in many cities, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"The measures taken have been extraordinary and we are seeing the effects," said Raina MacIntyre, a senior biosecurity researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia.