Father of 4 was driving to donate plasma when he was beaten, killed by Dallas street runners – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A father of four children from Pleasant Grove is the last innocent victim of street racing, Dallas police said.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Kendrick Lyons, 45, was going to donate plasma when he was hit by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was competing with a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro.

Lyons was trying to cross Masters Drive when the driver of the black Camaro hit his silver Nissan Sentra 2017, which made him turn counterclockwise and hit the median sidewalk where he was ejected and thrown through three lanes and into a front yard.

%MINIFYHTML02f1819682beb013f63166c73a21288913% %MINIFYHTML02f1819682beb013f63166c73a21288914%

The father of four children was pronounced dead at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML02f1819682beb013f63166c73a21288915% %MINIFYHTML02f1819682beb013f63166c73a21288916%

His sister, Deidre, said he only wishes his brother could have reached his birthday on Tuesday. "I just wish he was still here," he said. "Somebody take that away from us … it makes no sense." Lyons' family and friends gathered at his home after the tragic news. "That shows what kind of person he was: a good person and he didn't deserve it," said Norma Wright, cousin of Lyons. The family now hopes that his death will lead to repression of street racing.

During the last meeting of the public safety committee of the Dallas City Council, Dallas police said 911 calls that reported street racing increased by almost 1,000 to 4,800 last year.

They presented plans to create a new ordinance that would allow officers to issue citations to street corridors and spectators. It would also give them the right to confiscate and take possession of the vehicles used for street racing.

"We saw it in the news," Deidre said. "I mean, I wanted it anyway, but now that it affected us … I really want it to happen."

Both drivers involved will be accused of running causing death.