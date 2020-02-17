Fantasia Barrino shares a beautiful photo of the mother of her grandchildren who recently gave birth and explains why she is a queen

Fantasia Barrino may be among the youngest grandmothers in the world, but it seems that the 35-year-old woman American idol The winner is dealing with her role in the family effortlessly.

The singer became a grandmother through her marriage to Kendall Taylor, as her son, Treyshaun, and her partner, Kayla, welcomed their second child recently.

It seems that Fantasia couldn't be happier for young parents, and earlier this month, she even took Instagram to say hello to Kayla for her birthday.

The proud grandmother expressed her admiration for the young mother of two children in an endearing publication, in which she wished her a happy birthday and wrote that she would love her for life.

The singer and actress concluded her message by asking her numerous followers to congratulate also the mother of her grandchildren.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Doll Face @_kmccarthy I love you, and I am very proud of you, Queen. We love you for LIFE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The Mother of our grandchildren is the BEST MOTHER! Help me wish my Kayla Bean a happy birthday. 🎉🎁🎈 "

One person approached and said: “Congratulations to the happy couple, as well as to the happy grandparents. What a joyful occasion! Watch out, big brother, and you will have your hands busy in the next few years. Lmbo, such a beautiful family! FAMILY FIRST after God, of course. ❣💜💙🧡 "

This sponsor shared: “Happy Bady and congratulations, and I must say that Mom is beautiful; It's hard to believe you just gave birth.

The singer's second granddaughter, Kyan, was born last year on December 31, and the interpreter of "When I See U,quot; brought the news while sharing a series of photos of her family's latest addition on Instagram.

Barrino and Taylor married in 2015 and welcomed their first grandson, Khoen, a year later.

In a recent appearance in Taylor talk, the celebrity couple opened up. It was revealed that they could not go out with friends as before, because their life has become increasingly busy since they had to divide their time between running their various businesses and being with their children and grandchildren.

In addition to having Treyshaun as a stepson, Fantasia is also the mother of two sons, a son and a daughter, from previous relationships.



