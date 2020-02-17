EU ministers support a new mission to enforce the Libyan arms embargo | News

The European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers agreed to launch a new mission in the Mediterranean to apply a United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

At their meeting on Monday in Brussels, the ministers tried to find a new solution to stop the bloodshed, as the current embargo usually mocks.

"We all agreed to create a mission to block the entry of weapons into Libya," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said, adding that the mission would include a naval element to enforce the embargo, a point of conflict for some states. members.

"If you create a & # 39; attraction factor & # 39 ;, that is to say that ships attract migrants, the mission will stop."

The news was confirmed by their German and Austrian counterparts.

Austria had led the opposition to revive Operation Sophia, created in 2015 to fight human trafficking across the Mediterranean, to enforce the embargo with ships, fearing that it could reactivate a rescue fleet that would end up transporting immigrants across the Mediterranean To Europe

It is understood that Hungary, whose right-wing populist government has taken a tough anti-immigrant stance, has supported Austria's objections.

Libya has been in crisis since 2011, when a civil war overthrew leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

There are two rival administrations in the country: the Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, recognized by the UN, and a separate administration based in the eastern city of Tobruk, which supports the rebel military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The GNA has the support of Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya.

Haftar, whose forces launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli last April, is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The UN said in November that the UAE, Sudan, Turkey and Jordan have violated the arms embargo imposed on Libya.