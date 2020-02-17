Eoin Morgan jumps frogs Virat Kohli in batting ranking T20I | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML984a79a93fc982273ceba7fdfc2834c111% %MINIFYHTML984a79a93fc982273ceba7fdfc2834c112%





Eoin Morgan ranks ninth in the T20 batting ranking, one place above Virat Kohli

Eoin Morgan occupies the ninth place in the last T20I batting ranking of the ICC, ahead of the captain of India, Virat Kohli.

The England captain crushed an impressive 57 not out of 22 balls to lead his team to victory over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday and achieve a 2-1 series victory.

Morgan was named a man in the series after scoring a quick 52 shot in the initial game to go with his record of 21 balls in the decisive and those races have seen him pass Kohli in the standings.

Babar Azam from Pakistan remains the leader, while Dawid Malan is still England's best hitter. The left-hander is sixth despite scoring only 11 in his only appearance of the series against South Africa.

Jason Roy threw a magnificent 70 in the first game against the Proteas, but slipped to 14th place, but Jonny Bairstow (23rd) and Jos Buttler (31st) made gains after half a century in victory at SuperSport Park.

Adil Rashid remains in sixth place, along with Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa, in the bowling ranking, the leg spinner is the only representative of England in the top 10 with Chris Jordan firm in 11th place, Tom Curran is in the 29th.