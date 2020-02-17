Emily Ratajkowski took Versace to the Indie Spirit Awards with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

%MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe411% %MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe412%

Emily Ratajkowski spent the awards season supporting her husband with her movie Uncut gems, and she was by his side again when he attended the Indie Spirit Awards. Emily looked beautiful in a Versace dress and Versace shoes combined with a small Lee Pouchet handbag and Jennifer Fischer jewelry. Emily and Sebastian have been married for two years and celebrated their anniversary on February 23, 2020. The couple has been exhibiting their love completely and often shares photos and videos of themselves spending time together at home on the carpet. Red, and on vacation. Recently they had a very loved Valentine's Day with a trip to Jamaica.

Fans were delighted with Emily's outfit and people responded on social media to tell Inamorata Woman's founder how beautiful she looked. The demand for the Versace mini dress and its shoes has increased. Emily wore the Versace ruffled crepe dress that costs approximately $ 950 and is identifiable with large rectangular-shaped sleeves that feature extended shoulders and gathers. The rest of the dress is a basic black mini dress. Emily also wore lace-up sandals on the toe of Versace, which are not yet for sale. The shoes are from the Versace Spring / Summer 2020 season and were a key piece while intersecting and working on her calves.

%MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe413% %MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe414%

You can see photos of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard while attending the Independent Spirit Awards in the photo slideshow below.

%MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe415% %MINIFYHTMLde76290a0e03546c700a79debceccfe416%

Emily wore a mini dress that showed her long and toned legs and the supermodel had her curves in full display in the photos while she and Sebastian walked the red carpet. The couple's photos went viral and fans were delighted to see the beautiful supermodel wearing her Versace attire.

You can also see his Lee Pouchet bag in the video above. Emily used Jennifer Fisher's Mini Jamma Hoops that sell for approximately $ 450.

Celebrity stylist Emma Morrison selected Emily's outfit and the little black dress with Versace strappy shoes did not disappoint.

You can watch a video of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard from their Valentine's Day getaway to Jamaica below.

Are you a fan of Emily Ratajkowski's style? You've seen Uncut gems?

Ad

Have you followed Emily's fashion on the red carpet this season?



Post views:

4 4