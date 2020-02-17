Emergency drivers take the driver out of the icy water on Monday at Fort Collins after the car dives into the pond.

Firefighters pulled a driver out of a pond in Fort Collins on Monday after the car was submerged in cold water.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Weitzel Street, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

Final update: no other patients were found. The units begin to clear the scene. The engine crew 10 is tied to the car to help keep it safe and will remain to help the trailer. Thanks to all the agencies involved. # WaterRescue https://t.co/L82qTqBMno pic.twitter.com/pMh0y2UVFs – Poudre Firefighters Authority (PFA) (@poudrefire) February 18, 2020

The driver was taken to a local hospital. After the rescue in the water, firefighters remained on the scene and used a boat and tools team to search for water around the vehicle. A dive and rescue team from Larimer County also searched the water at Gateway Pond. No other people were found.

Firefighters tied a rope to the car so it could be towed out of the pond. The cause of the crash is under investigation.