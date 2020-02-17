Emergency drivers take the driver out of the icy water on Monday at Fort Collins after the car dives into the pond.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Puerto Rico police look for clues about the murder of Denver tourists

Firefighters pulled a driver out of a pond in Fort Collins on Monday after the car was submerged in cold water.

%MINIFYHTML20087aa9040b4dc048693ce0d1b74d3113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here