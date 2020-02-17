Elton John cancels performance due to walking pneumonia

On Sunday, Elton John interrupted his performance in New Zealand due to an episode of pneumonia on the march, according to a UPI report. The 72-year-old man reportedly lost his voice while performing at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The BBC reported that Mr. John seemed visibly emotional when he left the stage, which is not a rare phenomenon among artists who take their performances seriously.

When he left the place, the crowd gave him a big ovation. Later, John went to his Twitter account to thank all his fans who attended Elton John's farewell tour in Auckland. The artist also shared that he had also been diagnosed with pneumonia while walking.

John declared that he was "determined,quot; to offer the best possible concert.

As previously reported, last Sunday, while at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, Elton accepted the award for best original song. Previously, he sang "I'm going to love myself again,quot; from the movie, Rocketman, which was critically acclaimed.

Earlier this week, Eminem also posted a photo of him and Elton John coming out at the Oscars this year. Eminem fans know that he performed a surprise interpretation of his classic song, "Lose Yourself," that some people on social media thought was out of place.

Eminem won the award for best original song in the early 2000s as part of his hit movie, 8 miles. The song, "Lose Yourself,quot;, was released as part of the soundtrack, and to this day, it is considered one of his best songs.

On his social media account, Eminem wrote that he met his "Uncle,quot; that night. As for what John has been doing recently, as noted above, Elton has just finished enjoying the release of his biographical film, Rocketman

The movie came out shortly after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film that documents the rise of Queen as one of the biggest bands of the 1970s. John's film, however, faced censorship in countries like Russia.



