Eden Prairie couple in second quarantine after a cruise near Japan – Up News Info

A couple from Eden Prairie who found themselves in the center of the coronavirus outbreak returned to the United States starting Monday night.

They are among the hundreds who vacationed on the Diamond Princess cruise.

Japanese authorities say there are 99 more cases of coronavirus on that ship, bringing the total to 454.

More than 300 Americans removed from the Diamond Princess have returned to the United States, including 14 who tested positive for the disease.

After Eden Prairie's partner, Amy Ellefson and Ron Hildeen, endured a two-week coronavirus quarantine in their cabin.

They faced another obstacle with a 36-hour trip back to the United States from Japan.

"There were more and more new cases on the ship itself, so it seemed not to be as safe as expected," said Ellefson.

"That is the first of many nightmares. They decided to disembark us from the boat to the buses," Hildeen said.

A military escort took buses to a plane for their 10-hour flight.

"It was a 747 cargo conversion on a cargo plane, nasty plane, all the windows are gone, all are locked," Hildeen said.

But his journey back to everyday life is far from over.

Their new quarantine rooms are located at the Travis Air Force Base in California, where they will be monitored over the next two weeks.

"We haven't received food this morning, so we're starting to get in a bad mood, I guess," said Ellefson.

Just outside your window, signs that life is anything but normal.

"They put a wire fence around the entire complex we are in," said Hildeen.

In the absence of almost two weeks, the couple is already planning their first moments of freedom.

"We will go there, drink a lot of beer and eat a lot of juicy Lucy's to celebrate our arrival," said Hildeen.

And they expect freedom to arrive on time.