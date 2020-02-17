Dwyane Wade remembers the time he told Gabrielle Union that he was expecting a child with another woman!

Dwyane Wade talked about letting his wife, Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, know that he had received another child with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyerin in 2013.

"I had a son with someone else and I had to tell him. The hardest thing I've had to do is get up and tell Gabrielle Union that I've had a child with someone else," Wade said in a clip from his upcoming ESPN D documentary. Wade: Life Unexpected, by ET. "I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating.

