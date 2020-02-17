Dwyane Wade remembers the time he told Gabrielle Union that he was expecting a child with another woman!

Dwyane Wade talked about letting his wife, Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, know that he had received another child with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyerin in 2013.

"I had a son with someone else and I had to tell him. The hardest thing I've had to do is get up and tell Gabrielle Union that I've had a child with someone else," Wade said in a clip from his upcoming ESPN D documentary. Wade: Life Unexpected, by ET. "I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating.

"When you save something that you know is going to come out, and you have this information and you know that it will fuck someone's life, that you care, that you love, if it doesn't hurt you, then you are not human," the NBA star . "Gab and I just went through something you never want to go through, and we still get out of it."

Despite the shocking news, Wade and Union got married in 2014. "She not only married me, she married all this luggage." The couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia through a surrogate mother in 2018.

D. Wade: Life Unexpected airs on ESPN on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET / PT.