Dwyane Wade remembers that Kobe Bryant was invited to see him play after moving to Los Angeles, but unfortunately he never invited him

After losing his dear friend, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade is still mourning. That said, being on this year's NBA star weekend was not what it used to be without the basketball legend.

Kobe passed away with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after the helicopter they were in and seven other people crashed in the hills of Calabasas. There were no survivors.

So while he was at the Stance Spades Tournament last night, Wade was honest about his friendship with Kobe and talked about one of his favorite memories off the court with the NBA legend.

During his interview with E! News & # 39; Rocsi Diaz, Wade admitted that the tragic loss "still doesn't feel real."

‘We are trying to continue his legacy … by continuing to live life. For me, I'm in my second act, as Kobe was, so I look at it: ‘Very well, Kobe. I have to do my job and lead the next generation. "Right now, I feel it is my job to lead. There is much more in life. I miss my friend and we all do it. I feel that we all just lost a loved one. But Kobe left such an incredible legacy and many memories behind which we keep talking every day, "he continued.

When asked to remember a special memory with Kobe, off the court, Wade admitted that it was really difficult to choose just one, as they had "so many!"

He mentioned that a special one was when Kobe approached him after learning that he and Gabrielle Union had moved to L.A.

Unfortunately, the memory is quite bittersweet, as Wade revealed.

He said: "Hey, let me know when I can come see you play." That's what I love … It was really about us being family. And the family supports the family. And I never approached … Because I knew I was busy, but definitely approached. But this is an example of not waiting. I was waiting until the playoffs caught up and we never had the chance to do it. But that was him. "



