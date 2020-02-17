Driver Ryan Newman is rushed to hospital after the horrible accident of the last lap of the Daytona 500

%MINIFYHTMLa031df1cd92b7afa4476fd83725c5bab11% %MINIFYHTMLa031df1cd92b7afa4476fd83725c5bab12%

Race car driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital after a horrible accident that took place during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Newman, who led the race, was circling the track before his car was pushed against a wall and turned.

Then, his vehicle was struck by a dragging car, which caused it to turn dramatically again while thousands of stunned athletes watched in disbelief.

After the shocking incident, dozens of doctors and Daytona officials rushed to the road to cut Newman from the wreckage before he went directly to a hospital in the Daytona Beach area.

The condition of the 42-year-old man is not yet known.

Here is the last lap of the Daytona 500 Miles in which Ryan Newman's car rolled over the line. We will continue to keep you updated on your status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

