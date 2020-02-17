Drew Carey's ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, killed in Hollywood Hills

Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-based family therapist and former fiance of Drew CareyHe was killed on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the homicide. According to the LAPD press release, the suspect, Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth PursehouseHe was arrested on suspicion of murder at 4:30 p.m. in Playa del Rey that day.

According to the statement, officers responded to the call of a "screaming woman,quot; in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. of that day. Harwick's roommate met the officers on the street upon arrival and told them that Harwick was being assaulted inside his residence. According to the statement, the roommate had jumped a wall and had gone to nearby residences for help.

Once the police arrived at the residence, they found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-floor building. According to the statement, she was "seriously injured,quot; and "did not respond." The injuries were also consistent with a fall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries.