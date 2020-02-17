Drew Carey's ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, killed after the ex-boyfriend's attack

%MINIFYHTMLfd686f431e8301c5fc33bfea153740f911% %MINIFYHTMLfd686f431e8301c5fc33bfea153740f912%

The therapist, who was engaged to the host of & # 39; The Price Is Right & # 39; In 2018, he was found murdered in Hollywood Hills after an ex-boyfriend attacked her and dropped her from a third floor balcony.

Drew CareyDr. Amie Harwick's ex-girlfriend is dead after an attack from her ex-boyfriend. The therapist reportedly fell from a third-floor balcony during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend on Saturday, February 15.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that they received a call early Saturday morning from a woman screaming in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. "On Saturday, February 15, 2020, at around 1:16 a.m., Hollywood patrol agents responded to a radio call from a woman screaming & # 39; in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills, "the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement issued Sunday night. .

When the police arrived, they were met on the street by Amie's roommate, who said they were assaulting her inside her house. The roommate had escaped by jumping on a wall and going to a neighboring residence for help.

When the agents tried to enter Amie's house, they found her numb under a third-floor balcony. He suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall and did not respond. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to her injuries.

The investigation reveals possible evidence of a fight upstairs, as well as forced entry into the residence. After locating surveillance images in the neighborhood, the police determined that the aggressor was a white man dressed in black.

Amie's former Gareth Pursehouse was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday by members of the FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force on suspicion of murder outside their residence in Playa del Rey. The therapist recently broke up with Gareth and she had expressed fear for him, presenting a restraining order that expired two weeks ago. The two had seen each other recently in recent weeks.

Amie was previously in a relationship with "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey. They started dating in 2017 and announced their commitment in 2018, but canceled less than a year later. She appeared in the 2015 documentary "Addicted to Sexting."