Drew Carey tweeted that he was "lucky,quot; to have met the former murdered fiance Amie Harwick – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Comedian Drew Carey went to social media on Monday to share a tribute to his murdered ex-girlfriend Amie Harwick.

I hope you are lucky to have someone in your life who loves as much as she does. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 – 🅰 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Officers responded to a call from a "screaming woman,quot; in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, according to the authorities. Police said a roommate told officers that Harwick, a popular family therapist, was being assaulted in the house. Harwick was found not to respond under a third-floor balcony with significant injuries that authorities said were "consistent with a fall." She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A man from Playa del Rey, which police identified as Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with murder. Harwick "had recently expressed fear for a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order,quot; against him, which had already expired, police said in a press release. He had seen Pursehouse two weeks before the murder, police revealed.

Pursehouse is on bail of $ 2 million. Investigators are presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on charges.

Carey and Harwick were previously in a romantic relationship. A Carey representative confirmed his commitment in February 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship ended last year.