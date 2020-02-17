Drew Carey breaks the silence about the death of former fiance Amie Harwick

Drew Carey mourns the death of Amie Harwick.

The 61-year-old comedian and presenter paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend in a tribute on Twitter on Monday.

"I hope you are lucky to have someone in your life who loves as much as she does," he wrote next to a photo of the duo.

The image seemed to have been taken around a past Christmas season, as it showed Carey and Harwick sitting on a red throne and posing next to polar bears and Christmas trees.

Harwick, a Hollywood-based therapist, was killed on Saturday at the age of 38. According to a press release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the call of a "screaming woman,quot; in Hollywood Hills around 1: 16 am that day. Harwick's roommate met the officers on the street once they arrived and told them that Harwick was being mugged inside the residence. According to the statement, the roommate had jumped a wall and had gone to nearby residences for help.