Drew Carey breaks the silence about the death of former fiance Amie Harwick

Drew Carey mourns the death of Amie Harwick.
The 61-year-old comedian and presenter paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend in a tribute on Twitter on Monday.
"I hope you are lucky to have someone in your life who loves as much as she does," he wrote next to a photo of the duo.
The image seemed to have been taken around a past Christmas season, as it showed Carey and Harwick sitting on a red throne and posing next to polar bears and Christmas trees.
Harwick, a Hollywood-based therapist, was killed on Saturday at the age of 38. According to a press release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the call of a "screaming woman,quot; in Hollywood Hills around 1: 16 am that day. Harwick's roommate met the officers on the street once they arrived and told them that Harwick was being mugged inside the residence. According to the statement, the roommate had jumped a wall and had gone to nearby residences for help.
Once the officers arrived at the residence, they found Harwick on the floor under a third floor balcony. According to the statement, Harwick was "seriously injured,quot; and "did not respond." His wounds were also consistent with a fall.
The Los Angeles Fire Department took Harwick to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries.
According to the press release, the investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle. There were also possible signs of forced entry to the residence. In addition, evidence of an intruder entering and leaving the property after additional scrutiny of the area was also revealed.
Around 4:30 p.m. that day, the FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect, Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, on suspicion of murder. According to the LAPD press release, detectives learned that Harwick had recently expressed fear of a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him. According to the statement, the restraining order had expired and Harwick had seen this ex-boyfriend two weeks ago.
The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney for consideration on Wednesday.
Fans learned about Carey and Harwick's engagement in 2018. However, the two separated later that year.
