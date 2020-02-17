Drew Carey acclaims the former fiance murdered as an & # 39; champion without excuses for women & # 39; in Tribute Post

WENN / DJDM

Dr. Amie Harwick fell to death from the balcony of a Hollywood hotel after an alleged attack by a former boyfriend who has since been arrested for murder.

Drew Carey He has paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend after his murder over the weekend.

Police officers arrested Gareth Pursehouse and searched him for murder, and on Monday, February 17, Carey, who began dating Amie in 2017 and asked him to marry him the following year, broke the silence.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," he writes. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless champion without complexes for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist."

"I am overwhelmed by the pain. I would like to thank you in advance for giving me and everyone who loves Amie's privacy as we try to overcome this tragic situation."

The filming of the successful American game show "The Price Is Right" by the comedian was archived to allow the presenter to recover, and fans who were scheduled to attend the recordings on Tuesday and Wednesday were informed of the pause on Monday, June 17. February, according to TMZ.

It is still unclear whether Carey will present his weekly radio show, "Friday Night Freakout," the Steven Van ZandtThe underground garage station Sirius XM.