Drake Faces Lawsuit of the Stage Designer Tour about unpaid services

%MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d911% %MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d912%

Instagram

The design company Sila Sveta states that the rapper & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He owes the company $ 108,000 for the creation of 3D visual elements for his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour 2018.

Up News Info –

Duck He faces a lawsuit of $ 108,000 from designers of the high-tech stage he used during his "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018 for claims he never paid for the installation.

According to the design company Sila Sveta, they were hired by the rapper "Hotline Bling" to create 3D visual elements for the stage to play behind and with Drake while performing during the joint walk with Migos.

%MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d913% %MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d914%

However, while claiming they have done everything possible to ensure that it was perfect for the rapper, they have insisted that they have not been paid for their services.

%MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d915% %MINIFYHTML2ba8940c60a8acd764f7110d823475d916%

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, the company is owed $ 108,000, which accumulated after Drake, "delayed the tour dates (requiring Sila Sveta staff to work additional days)" and "changed radically the configuration, size and shape of the screens on which the video content would be played four times. "

Company officials say they completed the job, but after sending the bill for the additional amount of additional work done, Drake's team refused to pay the $ 108,000.

They continued: "Our main task was to create a visual design for Drake's tracks using all kinds of 3D images. We worked on the project for three months, creating a huge scorpion, multicolored palm trees, an iPhone X home screen, holographic projection of the artist, a basketball court and photorealistic volumetric lava to share the stage with Drake. "

"The show used many visual effects. Among them were lasers, CO2 effects, a flying Ferrari and 200 flying drones that created volumetric figures on the artist."

The company presented the documents in the Los Angeles County Court, to which Drake has not yet responded.