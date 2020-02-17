Dr. Dre captivates fans with Kobe Bryant Video Tribute – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Rapper and producer Andre Young, better known as Dr. Dre, released a tribute to the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, on Sunday.

The video caught the attention of fans on social networks. Check out below.

Dr. Dre offers an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant. 🎥 @GibsonHazard The | @Jackson_Bannon pic.twitter.com/o0Id018aEs – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

The video presents interesting moments from Bryant's life as a father and athlete.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with seven other people. There were no survivors.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fatal accident.

A celebration of life is celebrated for the father-daughter couple at the Staples Center on February 24.

Fans have until Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT to register to buy tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna.

According to a news item published by the Lakers, on Tuesday, February 18, fans will receive a notification about whether they have been verified and if they have been invited to participate in the public ticket launch on February 19. Get an access code and a link to access the sale.

Tickets start at $ 24.02 or can be purchased for $ 224 each or two for $ 224.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the newly named Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.