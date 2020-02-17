Dr. Dre captivates fans with Kobe Bryant Video Tribute – Up News Info Los Angeles

The video caught the attention of fans on social networks. Check out below.
Dr. Dre offers an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant.
🎥 @GibsonHazard The | @Jackson_Bannon pic.twitter.com/o0Id018aEs
– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
The video presents interesting moments from Bryant's life as a father and athlete.
Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with seven other people. There were no survivors.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fatal accident.
A celebration of life is celebrated for the father-daughter couple at the Staples Center on February 24.
Fans have until Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT to register to buy tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna.
According to a news item published by the Lakers, on Tuesday, February 18, fans will receive a notification about whether they have been verified and if they have been invited to participate in the public ticket launch on February 19. Get an access code and a link to access the sale.
Tickets start at $ 24.02 or can be purchased for $ 224 each or two for $ 224.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the newly named Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.
%MINIFYHTMLc0931abec65ecc6d30bdbc73666d470013%