Dozens of Dallas residents whose homes were destroyed in October Tornado will soon receive a code violation notice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 Dallas property owners affected by tornadoes last October will soon receive a letter in the mail warning them of code violations.

In a memo on Friday, the city manager, T.C. Broadnax said that the city has delayed the adoption of measures against violations in areas damaged by tornadoes until this month, and noted that "health and safety concerns (have become) more pronounced."

%MINIFYHTML8441a28b3dc205ce3e9027585e9a912013% %MINIFYHTML8441a28b3dc205ce3e9027585e9a912014%

Council members Jennifer Gates and Lee Kleinman, who represent parts of the disaster area, said the biggest concern has been open and unsecured buildings that can become homeless camps or present risks to public safety.

%MINIFYHTML8441a28b3dc205ce3e9027585e9a912015% %MINIFYHTML8441a28b3dc205ce3e9027585e9a912016%

Both said the city wants to work with homeowners who can prove they are working for repairs or demolitions.

"If they have identified an obstacle by which they cannot clean their property, we want to know that and see if we can help them with that," Gates said.

However, Marty Laukoter, who is still working on home repairs, says it is premature to pressure homeowners to comply with city codes. The recovery process, he says, has been frustratingly slow.

“A lot of this is just the insurance process. They are very slow to evaluate and send money, "he said." After a while, you feel that there is not much support available. You feel forgotten. "

He mowed the lawn this weekend, after seeing the neighbors receive notices of violations at their doors.

He hopes not to see one too.

"I would be quite upset. I would be very upset," he said.