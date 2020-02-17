Dozens killed in church attack in Burkina Faso | News

%MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86711% %MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86712%

At least 24 people died after unidentified armed men attacked a church in northern Burkina Faso, officials said Monday in the latest assault on places of worship in the West African nation.

The attack took place on Sunday during a weekly service in a Protestant church in the town of Pansi in Yagha, a volatile province near the border with Niger.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86713% %MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86714%

A group of "armed terrorists attacked the peaceful local population after identifying them and separating them from non-residents," Colonel Salfo Kabore, regional governor, told AFP news.

%MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86715% %MINIFYHTMLc393a7bbdacbeda544179736cc38d86716%

"The provisional figure is 24 dead, including the pastor … 18 injured and kidnapped people," he added.

A resident of the nearby city of Sebba said Pansi villagers fled there for security.

"It hurt when I saw people,quot; Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, tthe mayor of the commune of Boundore, He told The Associated Press news agency after visiting the victims at the Dori City Hospital, 180 km (110 miles) from the attack.

The attackers looted oil and rice from stores and forced three young people who kidnapped to help transport it on their motorcycles, he said.

& # 39; Alarming rate & # 39;

Christians and churches have become frequent targets in the north of the country.

Last week, also in Yagha province, a retired pastor was killed and another pastor kidnapped by armed men, according to an internal security report for humanitarian workers.

The violence has intensified dramatically in the once peaceful nation of West Africa.

Analysts are concerned that attacks against civilians, including Christians, are increasing "at an alarming rate."

"The perpetrators use the victims' links with the government or their faith to justify the murders, while others appear to be reprisals for murders committed by government security forces." Corinne Dufka, director of West Africa for Human Rights Watch, said.

More than 1,300 civilians died in selective attacks last year in Burkina Faso, more than seven times the previous year, according to the Project on Event Data and Location of Armed Conflicts, which collects and analyzes information on conflicts.

Insecurity has created a humanitarian crisis with more than 760,000 internally displaced people, according to the government.