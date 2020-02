CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Take a break from the winter weather and visit The Orchid Show in the Chicago Botanical Garden.

The garden greenhouse has 10,000 colored flowers that are shown from floor to ceiling.

The Orchid Show will run until March 22.