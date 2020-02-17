Dominic Thiem hopes to keep up the good shape after reaching the Australian Open final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML1e6e27e8471ec2879db1c4b779acdd4711% %MINIFYHTML1e6e27e8471ec2879db1c4b779acdd4712%





The Australian Open finalist, Dominic Thiem, hopes to maintain his good shape when he changes surfaces this week to play in the clay of Rio de Janeiro.

The Austrian will be competing in his first tournament since he finished as runner-up of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne.

Thiem suffered a heartbreaking five-set defeat by the Serbian, who now won the Australian Open an eight-time record in his career.

"I feel very good with the performance in Melbourne. It was an incredible two weeks, I beat three of the top 10 and then I lost to Novak Djokovic 6-4 in the fifth," Thiem told the official website of ATP Tour.

"Of course, it was a big disappointment, but after a while to reflect, it was a great tournament and start of the season. I hope to keep that good shape."

Thiem will defend his Indian Wells crown next month

The 26-year-old will now change from hard court surface to clay while the Rio 2017 champion prepares for Latin Swing before a great month of March.

"For me, it's not a problem (to play) on clay for a week or two and then go back to the hard courts. Getting to clay is like coming home," Thiem said.

"I like the surface and I also like South America very much. It's a completely different atmosphere. I've had great experiences, I won here, I won Buenos Aires twice, so it's very easy for me to come back here."

The Austrian beat Roger Federer to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last year

Thiem added that playing on clay will not affect his preparation for the ATP Masters 1000 hard court events next month at Indian Wells and Miami.

The two-time French Open finalist secured the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells last year when he defeated Roger Federer in the final.

