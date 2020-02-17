Dogs can swear like a sailor with the new & # 39; Cuss Collar & # 39; – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTMLcde17de93fa59c42a720ff0286027a8711% %MINIFYHTMLcde17de93fa59c42a720ff0286027a8712%

Emotional Elton John cuts show in New Zealand due to traveling pneumoniaThe legendary singer lost his voice due to a walking pneumonia and had to be helped out of the stage. 1 hour before

Dogs can swear like a sailor with the new & # 39; Cuss Collar & # 39;The Cuss Collar costs $ 60. 1 hour before

Weather update: highs in the return of the 30sLlarisa Abreu has her weather update on Tuesday afternoon. 2 hours ago

Boyz II Men makes a $ 110K donation to Philadelphia schools for music programsBoyz II Men himself from Philadelphia is giving back to the community that raised them. 2 hours ago

Ben Franklin, Joint Campus of the Academy of Scientific Leadership is environmentally safe after completing $ 37 million in renovationsAlecia Reid informs. 2 hours ago

Police search for missing 10-year-old Shamar Davis from New Castle CountyChantee Lans has the latest research. 2 hours ago

The new Castle County police report on the disappearance of Shamar Davis, 10New Castle County police say that Shamar Davis has not been seen since February 14. 4 hours ago

Officials: Water Main Break closes part of 16th Street in the Spring Garden section of PhiladelphiaThe main water break occurred on 16th and Hamilton streets. 6 hours ago

Digital report: February 17, 2020 (AM)Janelle Burrell has her morning headlines. 6 hours ago

Students from two Philadelphia schools will return to the shared campus building on TuesdayTrang Do informs. 7 hours ago

Police in the new castle look for a missing 10-year-old boyCrystal Cranmore has the latest. 7 hours ago

National Constitution Center that offers free admission on the day of the presidentsPat Gallen reports. 8 hours ago

Ben Franklin High School, the Academy of Scientific Leadership will reopen on Tuesday after asbestos remediationTrang Do has the latest. 8 hours ago

The installation mass will be held on Tuesday by Archbishop Nelson Perez in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and PaulEyewitness News has live coverage of the massive installation of Archbishop Perez. See it on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on CBSN Philly. 8 hours ago

Monday morning forecast: nice day of the presidentsThe meteorologist Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 8 hours ago

Two people recovering from minor injuries after the explosion at the Extended Stay America hotel in BensalemFirefighters are investigating after two people were injured in an explosion at a hotel in Bensalem. 8 hours ago

The new Castle County police search for a missing 10-year-old boyCrystal Cranmore reports. 9 hours ago

Man shot, killed in TrentonInvestigators are working to find a reason in the shooting. 9 hours ago

Philadelphia time: nice for president's dayLauren Casey reports. 15 hours ago

Councilman Clarke: Artists will fix Cecil B. Moore's mural this weekThe mural was disfigured with racist graffiti on Saturday night. 15 hours ago

Exclusive: Superintendent William Hite talks about the crisis problem that affects Philadelphia schoolsJoe Holden reports. 15 hours ago

Archbishop Charles Chaput presides over the final massJoe Holden reports. 15 hours ago

15-year-old girl shot dead, killed inside the New Castle County apartment: authoritiesMatt Petrillo informs. 15 hours ago