Does Liam and Noel Gallagher speak again in terms for their children?

The end of the dispute reports comes weeks after the former Oasis leader accused his brother of & # 39; greedy soul & # 39; of rejecting an offer of $ 130 million to reform his rock band.

Liam Gallagher Y Noel Gallagher According to reports, they buried the ax in their contest for the sake of their children.

the Oasis The rockers broke up when the brothers disagreements came to the background at a concert in Paris, France in 2009, and the couple has disagreed ever since.

While in recent years Liam, 47, has suggested that he would like to make peace with his brother and reform the iconic Manchester group, it seems he may have fulfilled his wish, with a source who told the British newspaper The Sun who "spoke terms again and have been communicating recently, mainly by text."

They added: "All children would love nothing more than seeing their dad and uncle being friends again."

Noel, 25, shares his daughter Anais, 20, with his ex Meg Mathewsand children Donovan, 12, and Sonny, nine, with his wife Sara MacDonald. Meanwhile, Liam has a daughter, Molly, 21, with Lisa Moorishand sons Lennon, 20, with actress Patsy Kensitand Gene, 18, with singer Nicole Appleton. He is also the father of seven-year-old daughter Gemma, with New York Times journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Liam recently claimed that the "greedy soul" Noel had rejected $ 130 million (£ 100 million) to reform Oasis, but the Noel Gallagher's flying birds Rocker assured fans that that is not true.