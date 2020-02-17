DJ Drama's chick is injured after being mugged by his girlfriend Debakii

Instagram

His side girl, Chantal, states that she feels that the musician prepared her to be attacked by her intermittent girlfriend and that the situation hurts her because she really likes it.

Staying true to his name, DJ DramaThe weekend was full of drama. His girlfriend Debakii and the alleged secondary girl, Chantal, had an altercation on Sunday, February 16, leaving the latter with several injuries to his body.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Chantal said the drama happened when he tried FaceTime Drama that day, but instead of the rapper, it was Debakii who answered his call. The two girls began to get from side to side, with Chantal insisting that he only started dating Drama because he said he had broken up with Debakii. Things supposedly became physical between Drama and Debakii after that and his call was cut.

Later, Drama sent a message to Chantal asking him to go to apologize in person. Chantal agreed, but Drama then told him not to come. Despite the warning, Chantal still arrived at his home and was immediately attacked by Debakii. To make matters worse, Chantal said that Drama recorded the entire fight instead of interrupting it.

Later, Debakii posted the video on Instagram Stories and wrote: "It took me out before I hit your head against the cement, but it's fine because I know that kick in the head is going to hurt tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Chantal told The Shade Room that she was injured and sent her a picture of her purple eye caused by the assault. She also claimed that she felt that Drama deliberately prepared her to be attacked and that the situation hurt her because she really liked the musician. "Everything was out of place for him," he told the gossip site.

It is not known whether Chantal will file charges against the couple due to the assault. On the other hand, neither Drama nor Debakii have responded to the story.